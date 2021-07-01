Watch The Adrenaline-Packed Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Beckett’

Netflix’s new movie “Beckett” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film with John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy – and on the run for his life.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is a solid indication of what fans can expect, we’re in for a great time. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think “Beckett” looks outstanding. John David Washington, who is Denzel Washington’s son, is one hell of an impressive actor and we all know what Alicia Vikander is capable of on screen.

Look no further than “Tomb Raider” for proof of her greatness.

Now, the two of them are teaming up for this sinister conspiracy movie about her character’s apparent death and him being on the run.

Yeah, you really don’t have to say much more. You can sign me up for this one ASAP!

For those of you interested, you can catch “Beckett” on Netflix starting August 13. There is a very high chance that I’ll be catching this one once it hits the streaming platform.