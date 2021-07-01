Tropical Storm Takes Shape In Atlantic, Could Hit Florida By Next Week

A storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean could reach Florida in a matter of days as Caribbean islands issue tropical storm warnings and prepare for winds and rainfall.

Tropical Storm Elsa, currently developing off the coast of Brazil, could reach Miami by Tuesday if it continues along its projected path, according to CNN . Barbados, Martinique, and other Caribbean islands have issued tropical storm warnings and expect tropical storm conditions within 36 hours, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Definitely want to keep our eye on what is, as of this morning, Tropical Storm #Elsa. Several models show it making a run for the Southeast states (specifically Florida) during the first half of next week. Intensity still in question depending on its exact track past the islands. pic.twitter.com/bszkf5qyq6 — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) July 1, 2021

“Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday,” the NHC advisory said.

The NHC has placed all of South Florida in a “cone of uncertainty,” advising residents to monitory the storm’s development and prepare for inclement weather, according to the Fort Myers, Florida, News-Press .

New at 11: #Elsa‘s winds have increased to 45 mph and the storm’s forward track is now W at 28 mph. Satellite imagery shows that thunderstorm activity west of the center of circulation becoming more healthy. See: https://t.co/eB5lXcJ1Um for forecast details. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/nP7rlKfXaV — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) July 1, 2021

Elsa was sustaining winds of 45 miles per hour and moving northwest at 28 miles per hour, according to the NHC’s report Thursday morning.

Residents of the Caribbean islands were told to prepare for up to 8 inches of rainfall and gusty winds, according to the advisory. (RELATED: Tropical Storm Danny Forms Off South Carolina Coast, Expected To Hit Southeast US)

Elsa is the fourth storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season, which has been milder than expected, according to CNN.

