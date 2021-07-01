Massive Truck Loaded With Illegal Fireworks Blows Up In Los Angeles In Crazy Viral Video

A massive truck loaded with illegal fireworks blew up Wednesday in Los Angeles.

According to Desmond Shaw, LAPD officers decided to detonate the illegal fireworks right on sight, and it didn't go well.

The massive explosion caused damage to multiple cars and the bomb squad vehicle. You can see photos of the damage below.

I don’t think it was supposed to happen like this! LAPD detonated those illegal fireworks on scene and the explosion seriously damaged the bomb squad truck took out several nearby cars! People inside a home may be injured as well ???? @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/swUVlodoWi — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 1, 2021

You can see a video of the explosion as it happened below. It's nuts.

As someone who witnessed a bomb squad situation not that long ago, I'm pretty sure that this isn't what the experts would recommend.

More bomb squad units are arriving in Arlington after a search warrant was executed. Area remains locked down. A crowd is starting to gather, which seems interesting given the risks involved. pic.twitter.com/P5bLg1ScxU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2021

Fully geared up bomb technicians have entered the building in Arlington. I have never seen this much police presence in my life. pic.twitter.com/j9Ca9x1Dij — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2021

Who thought detonating a truck full of explosives would be a great idea? Seriously, who thought this would go over well?

These guys know how fireworks operate, right? There’s generally some explosive powder involved and that causes things to blow up.

Seems fairly obvious to me!

Next time, maybe split the fireworks up and deal with them on a much smaller scale. That way, you don’t set off the equivalent of a small bomb in a residential area.