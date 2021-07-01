Trump Releases Cryptic Statement About Ashli Babbitt

Former President Donald Trump released a short statement Thursday regarding the shooter of Ashli Babbitt.

Babbitt, a 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran, was fatally shot in the left shoulder at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A law enforcement official claimed that a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot her, NPR reported in January.

“Who shot Ashli Babbitt?” the former president’s statement wrote.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia’s Police Corruption and Civil Rights Section and the Civil Rights Division conducted an investigation into the officer-related shooting of Babbitt, according to NPR. The Department of Justice announced April 14 that there was not sufficient evidence to bring forth criminal charges against the unidentified officer that shot Babbitt.

Babbitt’s husband, Aaron, filed a request in order to obtain information regarding his wife’s death, including the name of the officer that shot her.

Newly released information alleges that a U.S. Secret Service member for former Vice President Mike Pence shot Babbitt, sources within and close to the intelligence community told Cockburn of The Spectator. However, footage showed that Pence and Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney had escaped the Senate chamber moments before the rioters reached the floor, Fox 5 reported.

The former vice president had reportedly been hiding in a secure bunker when Trump tweeted around 2:24 p.m. that Pence did not have the courage to vote against the Electoral College certification, according to Fox 5. Babbitt was shot at approximately 2:44 p.m., 20 minutes after the tweet, as she attempted to climb through a window leading to the House floor, The Associated Press reported.