New ‘Aliens’ Creator Says Series About ‘Inequality We’re Struggling With Now’

The creator of the new series “Aliens” said the show is about the “inequality we’re struggling with now” and won’t be a story about Ripley and hyper-predatory extraterrestrials.

“She’s [Ripley’s] one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it,” 54-year-old director Noah Hawley shared with Vanity Fair in a piece published Friday when asked about his FX series.

“It’s a story that’s set on Earth also,” he added. “The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate.” (RELATED: British Woman Says She’s Had 52 Paranormal Experiences With Aliens)

“On some level it’s also a story about inequality,” Hawley explained, as he noted how the movies are about these characters “ordered to go to a place by a faceless nameless corporation” and about the “people you send to do the dirty work.” (RELATED: Poll: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith Picked To Lead World in Case Aliens Invade)

The new “Aliens” creator said his show is also going to focus on “the people who are sending them.”

“So you will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved,” Noah shared. “If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us? There’s that great Sigourney Weaver line to Paul Reiser where she says, ‘I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t fuck each other over for a percentage.'”

Filming for the new show is set to begin next year, Discussing Film tweeted.