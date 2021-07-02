Angelina Jolie Spotted Leaving A Party With The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie was reportedly spotted leaving a party in Los Angeles with superstar singer The Weeknd and it’s got everyone talking.

The 46-year-old actress and singer were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi, sparking rumors about what exactly might be going on between Jolie and the 31-year-old performer, Page Six reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

The outlet noted, that the two superstars might not have been having dinner together romantically and could have been meeting to discuss business. (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” a source close to The Weeknd shared with the outlet. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

.@theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new pictures pic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t — The Weeknd Charts (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021

The superstar, born Abel Tesfaye, is reportedly set to co-write and star in the new HBO series “The Idol,” co-created with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

The “Save Your Tears” hitmaker famously dated Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid and before that singer Selena Gomez.

While Jolie was last publicly romantically linked up with Brad Pitt who she tied the knot in 2014 and split up two years later. Angelina and Pitt share six kids together and have been involved in a lengthy custody battle in their divorce.