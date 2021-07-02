Questions Swirl Around Bitcoin Billionaire’s Sudden Death, Leaves Massive Fortune In Limbo

Bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu died suddenly last week, leaving $2 billion in crypto that could be lost forever, the New York Post reported.

Popescu was among the largest Bitcoin holders in the word. He was estimated to have at least tens of thousands of Bitcoins, according to the New York Post.

He drowned off the coast of Costa Rica in late June while going for a swim, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Police in Germany Confiscate $60 Million Of Bitcoin But Don’t Have Password To Unlock It)

Popescu is a controversial figure, as he has been involved in “instances of sexism and bigotry”, the New York Post reported.

It is unclear if anyone has access to his Bitcoin fortune. Some speculate that his digital assets could be lost forever, the New York Post reported.

It looks like that with the deaths of Mircea Popescu and John McAfee a significant amount of $BTC might be lost forever. RIP https://t.co/8KGPows3Kh — Alexander Mardar (@amardar1) June 28, 2021

Research analyst for Crypto Briefing, Alexander Marder tweeted about what Popescu’s death might mean. “…with the deaths of Mircea Popescu and John McAfee a significant amount of $BTC might be lost forever,” he wrote.

John McAfee, another major Bitcoin holder, hanged himself last week while in jail.

In a since-deleted tweet, Pomp Investments founder and major Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano said the significant loss of holdings could benefit other crypto holders, making coins slightly more valuable, the New York Post reported.