‘To Catch A Predator’ Former Host Chris Hansen Responds After Turning Himself In To Cops

Former host of the TV show “To Catch a Predator” Chris Hansen responded Friday after turning himself into the police, USA Today reported.

Hansen had a warrant out for his arrest in Shiawassee County, Michigan, for failing to appear at court. He was scheduled to present video evidence as part of a sex-trafficking case in which he was involved, according to the report.

The former host of the “Dateline” show turned himself in Friday calling the incident a “miscommunication.” “The court matter in Shiawassee Co, Mi today resulted from a predator investigation there. Defense lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation. There was [a] miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!” he wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Hansen clarified Friday morning that the case had been “resolved.” Justice marches on!” he wrote. Hansen’s lawyer Clint Perryman said his client “wasn’t intending to not appear or to be somebody that was trying to circumvent the process,” according to The Associated Press.

“It was just an unfortunate set of circumstances that resulted in a failure to appear,” Perryman said. (RELATED: Predator catcher Chris Hansen caught cheating)

The former TV host assisted authorities in an October 2020 sting operation that resulted in the arrest of three suspects who allegedly showed up at a hotel to have sex with a minor, according to USA Today.

He was previously arrested in January 2019 for allegedly bouncing several checks after purchasing around $13,000 of merchandise from a “mom-and-pop shop.”