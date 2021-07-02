Editorial

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Suns/Clippers Game In Insane Viral Videos

Clippers, Suns Brawl (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Farbod_E/status/1410472101740380163)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Fans at game six of the Suns/Clippers series decided to throw some punches.

In a pair of viral videos making the rounds on Twitter, a group of people were involved in an absolutely gigantic fight and it was pure carnage.

You can check out both videos below.

I honestly can't even tell who is fighting who in this video. Was it Suns fans fighting Clippers fans? Was it just Clippers fans fighting amongst themselves?

It kind of looks like it was the latter. It's borderline impossible to tell.

Say whatever you want about the Suns, but they've produced some outstanding content during the playoffs. Their fans are never afraid to mix it up and that's a fact.

With the Suns in the NBA Finals, I'm sure the content won't stop anytime soon. Their fans are on a tear that appears to have no end in sight, and I'm here for it.

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the massive brawl above!