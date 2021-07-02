Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Suns/Clippers Game In Insane Viral Videos

Fans at game six of the Suns/Clippers series decided to throw some punches.

In a pair of viral videos making the rounds on Twitter, a group of people were involved in an absolutely gigantic fight and it was pure carnage.

You can check out both videos below.

Pretty big fight broke out at the end of Game 6 of Clippers/Suns. Hard to tell what’s going on, but I’m assuming it’s Clippers and Suns fans going at it. pic.twitter.com/PLTzJgPakz — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 1, 2021

Here is my angle pic.twitter.com/RCBBJM2pvu — Sergio Avalos (@sergioavalos93) July 1, 2021

I honestly can't even tell who is fighting who in this video. Was it Suns fans fighting Clippers fans? Was it just Clippers fans fighting amongst themselves?

It kind of looks like it was the latter. It's borderline impossible to tell.

The guy who sent me this video said it was a Suns/Lakers fan but honestly pretty hard to tell when it’s a random dude in a black shirt. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 1, 2021

Say whatever you want about the Suns, but they've produced some outstanding content during the playoffs. Their fans are never afraid to mix it up and that's a fact.

nuggets & their fans both taking L’s this series pic.twitter.com/4HjzGSEW0m — gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) June 12, 2021

With the Suns in the NBA Finals, I’m sure the content won’t stop anytime soon. Their fans are on a tear that appears to have no end in sight, and I’m here for it.

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the massive brawl above!