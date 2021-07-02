Darren Rovell Says Arch Manning Could Earn $10 Million As A Freshman In College

Arch Manning might make a staggering amount of money during the era of NIL.

As of Thursday, college athletes are now allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and many stars wasted no time before starting to cash in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

During an interview with Dan Patrick, Darren Rovell said that Arch Manning could make around $10 million as a freshman in college.

Yes, Arch Manning could make NFL money as a teenager in his first year of college. You can listen to Rovell’s comments below.

“Arch Manning I could see making $10 Million as a freshman in college.” –@DarrenRovell joined us to discuss NCAA NIL rules For Darren’s full appearance: https://t.co/7BcyBRTeNH pic.twitter.com/fhrEk2Ilk0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 1, 2021

It’s hard to argue with Rovell’s logic. Arch Manning is on pace to be the most-recruited player in college football history.

Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew will literally be able to pick whatever school he wants to play at. He’s football royalty, and that is going to result in him making some serious money.

Not sure about y’all, but we could get used to seeing the Manning ➡️ Uiagalelei connection every Saturday in the Valley ???????? pic.twitter.com/uggTdgRQpq — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) June 6, 2021

Did I think he’d make $10 million annually while in college? No, but I guess it makes sense once you drill into the data.

What company wouldn’t want to be associated with the next great Manning?

Life sure is great when you’re a quarterback with the last name Manning!