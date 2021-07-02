Is The Trump Organization Indictment A Witch Hunt?

Vince and Jason weigh in after charges are brought against Trump Organization’s CFO.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to fraud and tax crimes, which former President Donald Trump has said is part of a political “witch hunt.”

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation. (RELATED: Experts Weigh In After Charges Are Brought Against Trump Organization’s CFO)

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/mletxb

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Spotify: https://rb.gy/jd7gdx