Police Arrest Homeless Man For Allegedly Stabbing Eric Adams Volunteer

A homeless man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing an Eric Adams campaign volunteer in the Bronx, New York, on June 20, a New York City Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Gary Oliver, 34, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, the NYPD told the DCNF. Oliver was last arrested for robbery in 2020 and has 14 prior arrests, according to the New York Post.

The campaign volunteer was stabbed twice in the torso with an ice pick, the NYPD told the DCNF. The volunteer has reportedly been arrested nearly 50 times, according to the New York Post.

The violent encounter happened outside a bodega when “two males walk up to him [the staffer], they shake hands,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said, according to the New York Post.

“They appear to know each other and the campaign worker is stabbed in the chest,” Essig said, according to the New York Post. “We have developed enough information to bring charges against one individual.”

Update: Suspect arrested in stabbing of Eric Adams’ campaign volunteer canvassing in the Bronx. https://t.co/HZbBN1mvJT — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 2, 2021

Eric Adams’ campaign hasn’t responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Everyone Rushed To Slam NYC Major Candidate For Calling Election Results Bogus. He Ended Up Being Right)

Adams has a narrow lead in New York City’s mayoral primary over former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia after he pointed out that the city’s Board of Elections mistakenly counted approximately 135,000 invalid ballots on Tuesday.

