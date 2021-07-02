Evacuation Ordered At Miami Condo Complex After Building Determined Unsafe

Residents of a North Miami Beach, Florida condominium complex evacuated their buildings Friday after officials determined it was unsafe, NBC News reported.

An engineer said in a Jan. 11 recertification report that the 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium, built in 1972, was “structurally and electrically unsafe,” according to a statement by the city of North Miami Beach, NBC News reported.

#BREAKING @NBC6 The city of North Miami Beach has deemed the Crestview Towers condo unsafe after a building inspection report from the condo association outlined unsafe structural, electrical conditions. • 156-unit building

• Residents evacuated as precaution

• Built in ‘72 pic.twitter.com/MOJh44gla9 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) July 2, 2021

Complex management brought the report to the attention of the North Miami Beach Building and Zoning Department as officials reviewed the structure of all of the city’s high-rises above five stories in the aftermath of the June 24 Surfside collapse. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Water Leaking From Surfside Condo Before Collapse)

According to NBC, the report said the zoning department “ordered the immediate closure and evacuation of Crestview Towers Condominium.

“The police department is making every effort to ensure the residents in those buildings are evacuated safely efficiently,” Capt. Juan Pinillos of North Miami Beach said by email.

City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said in the city’s statement that the evacuations were being made “in an abundance of caution,” according to NBC News.

A special city commission meeting will take place to discuss the complex, according to NBC News.