‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’ Is Officially Out On Netflix

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” has officially hit Netflix.

The first film in the highly-anticipated horror trilogy from the streaming giant dropped Friday, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Anyone following my writings over the past few weeks knows that I’ve been super excited for “Fear Street” to start.

It’s one of the most ambitious film projects that we’ve ever seen out of Netflix, and it could change the streaming game forever.

Now, the first film of the trilogy is here, and I’ve literally cleared all my plans tonight in order to watch it.

You think I’m kidding? I can promise you that I’m not. I’m sitting down and firing up “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” over dinner, and it sounds like the perfect night.

If you’re not pumped to find out what “Fear Street” is all about, then I don’t know what to tell you because it looks electric.

The beer is on ice, the food is ready to go and I’m prepared for one hell of a fun night filled with a great horror movie.

Make sure to check back for my full review at some point this weekend, and catch parts two and three July 9 and July 16.