Female Corrections Officer Sentenced After Allegedly Having Sex With Inmate In Front Of 11 Others

A former female corrections officer in California was handed down a probation sentence of two years and seven months for allegedly having sex with an inmate in front of 11 other convicts.

Tina Gonzalez, who worked in Fresno County, California, as a correctional officer for three years, was the target of a Sheriff’s Office investigation prior to being arrested last May and quitting, The Fresno Bee reported. The authorities first looked into the situation after receiving a tip that a male inmate was having sex with an officer, according to The Fresno Bee.

“That is something only a depraved mind can come up with,” Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas, who managed Gonzalez, said in court, according to The Fresno Bee. “She took an oath which she betrayed and in doing so endangered her coworkers’ lives.”

“But she has shown no remorse. She continually calls and has sexually explicit conversations with the inmate in question and boasts about the crimes she carried out,” McComas reportedly claimed.

Gonzalez allegedly went so far as to carve out a hole in her work pants for sexual convenience with inmates. She pleaded no contest in April to sexual activity, drugs and alcohol possession and the charge of giving an inmate a phone, The Fresno Bee reported. (RELATED: Two-Time Baby Killer Among Trans Prison Inmates Housed At CA Women’s Facility)

McComas urged the court to grant a three-year and eight-month sentence — the maximum — but Judge Michael Idiart stuck to a lesser sentence due to Gonzalez’s lack of prior criminal behavior, The Fresno Bee reported.

However, Idiart told Gonzalez, “I think what you did was terrible, stupid and you have ruined your career,” according to The Fresno Bee.