Home Improvement: Here Are 8 Home Accessories Customers Can’t Get Enough Of

If you’ve been thinking of sprucing up the inside of your home, look no further than the items we’ve hand-selected for our Brightbulb readers. Since many of us have spent a lot of time at home over the past year, we may have noticed some imperfections in our homes that need a bit of an upgrade. Luckily, we’ve got you covered from the latest home technology to luxurious bedsheets. Be sure to check out them products we’ve chosen for you below:

*UPDATED*

This Nest thermostat learns just how you like your heating or cooling throughout the day. Easily pinpoint how you like your thermostat settings and control it forevermore by the simple touch of your smartphone, thanks to the Nest app! One of my favorite features of this thermostat is the Home + Away assist. With this feature, your Nest will know when to adjust itself to conserve energy while you’re away from your home. So now the question becomes, why shouldn’t you make your life easier and switch to this care-free thermostat?

This #1 best seller features advanced AI detection, giving you the ability to eliminate false alarms from heavy wind, insects, or small animals. Also equipped with loop storage and enhanced night vision technology, this camera is one of YI’s most high-tech yet. And it can be all yours for an extremely reasonable price!

This Amazon Choice Product will allow you to breathe fresh air all day, every day. This device captures various pollutants that may be lingering within the contents of your air such as dust mites, cooking smoke, pet dander, and (in my opinion the most irritating pollutant) pollen. Since this product can purify up to 160 sq. ft. at a time, you’ll find that placing this device in your bedroom, office space, or bathroom will be extremely effective.

With recent heat waves and other extreme weather causing blackouts, it’s always a great idea to have a generator on hand. This dual fuel generator gets raving reviews from its customers, leadinng us to believe that you’ll find this generator insanely useful in times of uncertainty. With 12,000 starting watts and 9,500 running watts, this generator can power all of the necessities in your home (lights, freezers, fridges, power outlets, air condition, etc.) When disaster strikes, make sure you can keep yourself and your family comfortable with this DuroMax generator.

As the summer months continue to bring immense heat, we’re all starting to feel the effects of warmer temperatures. This dehumidifier seeks to eliminate all of the extra humidity lurking in your home. You’ll see how effective this machine really is when you turn it on and observe the water being extracted from your air in real-time. When this dehumidifier fills up, it will autmatically shut off.

This energy-saving shower head packs all of the power of a high-pressure shower head with little water waste. Every SparkPod shower head releases a maximum of 1.8 gallons per minute, leaving you without a costly water bill. To install this head, you won’t need any major tools. In fact, it can be installed within five minutes! Don’t settle for that old, leaky shower head anymore. It’s time to upgrade to this care-free, highly-rated head.

This #1 best seller is a 100% polyester all-season comforter that has eight built-in loops to secure your favorite duvet cover. When this comforter gets dirty, all you have to do is just throw it into the washing machine. Did I mention it’s reversible? Plus, you’re able to choose from a myriad of colors and designs that best suit your personality with this comforter. So really, how can you go wrong with this purchase?

Tuft & Needle Mattresses are some of the most highly rated on Amazon. To put it simply, customers love them. Getting this mattress in the mail couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is open the box, cut the plastic wrapping, and the mattress will fully ‘inflate’ itself within a matter of a few hours. It doesn’t get much easier than this, people!

In my opinion, cordless vacuums are the ONLY way to clean nowadays. It’s time to ditch that old monster vacuum that’s heavy and clunky. This device has enough suction power to clean everyday spaces effectively and quickly. Weighing in at only 7.5 lbs, this vacuum is light enough to vacuum around the house daily without getting tired.

Are you looking for a new TV with breathtaking color and superior smart capabilites? Look no further. This Samsung will provide you with a crystal-clear 4k image quality. Did I mention it has Alexa automatically built-in? That’s right, you can control your TV without a clicker. How insane is that?

Our Brightbulb readers absolutely love bamboo sheets, myself included. These Amazon Choice bamboo bed sheets possess superior cooling capabilities as opposed to the typical cotton or microfiber sheets. They wick away any moisture that may arise while you sleep and come with an extra-deep bottom sheet just in case you have a thick mattress topper. With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 21,000 customers, it’s safe to say you’ll find these sheets worth the purchase.

To pair perfectly with the Bedsure bamboo sheets above, you must purchase this 50% cotton, 50% bamboo blanket. If you have sensitive skin, this blanket is naturally hypoallergenic. Espeically during the summer months, this blanket is a life-saver.

I simply adore the soft, chenille fabric these mats are made out of. Since they come in a variety of colors, they will match perfectly with any color scheme you prefer. Don’t miss out on a chance to purchase these plush rugs for a fraction of the original price.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.