Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Fined $100,000 Before Coaching His First Game

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has been hit with a hefty fine from the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Ohio State coach has been fined $100,000 for violating OTA rules. The Jaguars were also fined $200,000 as an organization.

Schefter didn’t specify what the exact violations were.

49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000. Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000. Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000. Per sources. https://t.co/MVnrPAWmD2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

It seems like Urban is already in prime form and rolling in the NFL! His first game is still months away and he’s already been fined more than most people make in a year!

I’m glad to see the three-time national champion is fitting in very well in the NFL. He hasn’t missed a beat at all!

Wherever Urban goes, chaos seems to follow, and it looks like the NFL felt he might have bent the rules a bit too much in Jacksonville.

Now, he’s been fined $100,000. The good news for Meyer is that $100,000 means literally nothing to him. I could lose that kind of cash and sum it up to a rounding error on an accounting sheet.

Still, if Meyer is already racking up fines before even coaching a game, I can’t wait to see what happens once September rolls around. The Jaguars are going to be so much fun to follow!