‘You Can’t Buy A Hotdog For 16 Cents!’: Doocy, Psaki Duke It Out Over White House Boast On July Fourth Savings

White House press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to defend Friday a tweet from the official White House account that touted Biden’s economic policies for saving Americans $0.16 on select barbecue items.

“The official White House account tweeted yesterday the cost of a 4th of July cookout is down 16 cents from last year, 16 cents,” Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, said to Psaki Thursday.

“There has been a reduction in some of the costs of key components of a Fourth of July barbecue, that was what the tweet was noting,” Psaki said.

“So does the White House think that $0.16 off a barbecue has more of an impact on people’s lives than gas being a dollar more [than this time last year]?” Doocy asked.

DOOCY: “Does the White House think 16 cents off a bbq has more of an impact on people’s lives than gas being a dollar more?@PressSec: “I would say if you don’t like hot dogs, you might not care about the reduction of cost.” pic.twitter.com/WYmxekL5FS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021

Psaki then struggled to defend the tweet, insinuating it was meant more for hot dog lovers.

“I would say if you don’t like hot dogs you may not care of the reduction of costs, you don’t have to like hot dogs.”

Doocy quickly interjected: “You can’t buy a hotdog for 16 cents, that’s like a bite of a hot dog!”

Psaki then tried to switch gears; she said the administration’s primary focus is celebrating three million jobs created under President Joe Biden.

“We’re focused on and continuing to implement additional components of [Biden’s] economic Build back Better agenda.”

The White House tweeted Thursday Biden’s economic policies saved Americans $0.16, a sign that “the Biden economic plan is working.”

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Consumer prices are on the rise, with prices outpacing wage growth since January, according to government data. Items like chicken are expected to jump 8% in price while Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola announced price hikes due to increasing commodity costs. (RELATED: Yellen Admits Inflation Is About To Surge But Says It Will Be ‘Plus For Society’s Point Of View’)

The personal consumption expenditure index found food prices have increased 0.4% over the past year. The jump comes as inflation surges 5% over the past 12 months, which is the fastest pace of inflation since August 2008.