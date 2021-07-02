Editorial

REPORT: American Sprinting Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Could Miss The Olympics After Testing Positive For Marijuana

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson runs and celebrates in the Women's 100 Meter semifinal on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Sha’Carri Richardson might not be able to run in the Olympics in Tokyo after reportedly failing a drug test.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Richardson’s performance during the Olympic trials has been disqualified after she failed a drug test for a banned substance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tyler Dragon reported that the banned substance was marijuana, which means one of the fastest women in human history might miss the chance to represent the red, white and blue over some weed.

Dragon added that Richardson is likely cooked for the 100m, but still could run in the 4×100 relay.

Richardson seemed to confirm the news Thursday when she tweeted, “I am human.”

Honestly, this is complete nonsense, and Richardson should be allowed to run in the Olympics. I don’t have strong feelings on weed one way or the other, but I can say with supreme confidence that it’s not a performance enhancing drug.

If anything, smoking weed makes you worse at sports.

Are we really still at a point in society where weed is going to ruin athletic careers? If so, then we need to grow up as a society.

I’m not endorsing whether or not people should smoke up, but I am endorsing common sense. If you think getting high off of marijuana gives athletes an unfair advantage, then you’re an idiot. It’s that simple.

Nobody smokes weed and all of a sudden turns into an elite athlete. That’s simply not how it works.

Somebody needs to step in and put an end to this nonsense. As an American, I want Richardson running and I find it insanely stupid there’s a chance she might not be able to over weed.