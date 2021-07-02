REPORT: American Sprinting Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Could Miss The Olympics After Testing Positive For Marijuana

Sha’Carri Richardson might not be able to run in the Olympics in Tokyo after reportedly failing a drug test.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Richardson's performance during the Olympic trials has been disqualified after she failed a drug test for a banned substance.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson looks set to miss the Olympic Games as her US Olympic Trials performance was disqualified because she tested positive for a banned substance. News of the infringement arrives four weeks before the start of the Olympics in Tokyo event. pic.twitter.com/UcLzkDX3Ck — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) July 1, 2021

Tyler Dragon reported that the banned substance was marijuana, which means one of the fastest women in human history might miss the chance to represent the red, white and blue over some weed.

Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. https://t.co/abQRiOJkEV — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Dragon added that Richardson is likely cooked for the 100m, but still could run in the 4×100 relay.

Richardson is expected to be suspended during the 100m at the Olympics but she might get to run on the 4×100 relay. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Richardson seemed to confirm the news Thursday when she tweeted, “I am human.”

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

Honestly, this is complete nonsense, and Richardson should be allowed to run in the Olympics. I don’t have strong feelings on weed one way or the other, but I can say with supreme confidence that it’s not a performance enhancing drug.

If anything, smoking weed makes you worse at sports.

Are we really still at a point in society where weed is going to ruin athletic careers? If so, then we need to grow up as a society.

I’m not endorsing whether or not people should smoke up, but I am endorsing common sense. If you think getting high off of marijuana gives athletes an unfair advantage, then you’re an idiot. It’s that simple.

Nobody smokes weed and all of a sudden turns into an elite athlete. That’s simply not how it works.

Somebody needs to step in and put an end to this nonsense. As an American, I want Richardson running and I find it insanely stupid there’s a chance she might not be able to over weed.