Supreme Court Declines To Hear A Florist’s Gay Wedding Case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a florist, based in Washington, who refused service to a gay wedding.

Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers and Gifts in Richland, Washington, argued that her state’s anti-discrimination law has been a serious infringement on her religious rights as she is a Southern Baptist. The lower court in Washington State ordered her to comply and pay a fine of a thousand dollars, according to Bloomberg.

The legal battle began in 2013 when Curt Freed and Robert Ingersoll were refused by Arlene’s Flowers for their wedding floral arrangements “after doing business with them for so many years,” according to ACLU. The couple argued the shop regularly sold them flowers and only refused to do so for their wedding.

Other big news from today’s order list: The court DECLINES to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. The florist argued that the state of Washington’s non-discrimination law infringed on her religious rights. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 2, 2021

Failing to meet the 4-vote requirement for hearings, the Justices decided to turn away the case, Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington. The appeal process lasted over 5 years between the Washington Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. (RELATED: ‘It’s Unbelievable’ — Washington State Supreme Court Says Florists Must Participate In Same-Sex Ceremonies)

Stutzman also endured multiple hate messages, harassment, and threats which caused her to implement “security precautions,” according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Christian Cakeshop Owner Threatened By Gay-Rights Activists)

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch made up the three votes to hear the case, while Trump-appointed Justice Bret Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined most of the moderates and liberals on the bench.