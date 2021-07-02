Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With A New Single Called ‘Renegade’

Taylor Swift definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she surprised fans with a new single called “Renegade.”

"I can't believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner," the 31-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram about her latest project. "When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don't overthink, you just make music."

"His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that's why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine," she added.

“A song we wrote (which also features Justin Vernon) is out today!” Swift continued. “It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party.”

Later, the “Me!” hitmaker shared another post on social media about her latest song.

She captioned her post with a lyric to the song, “You wouldn’t be the first renegade to need somebody.”

Swift previously teamed up with Dessner and Vernon for her hit albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” Entertainment Tonight reported.