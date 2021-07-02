This Knife Sharpener And Smart Scissor Duo Is A Must-Have For Any Household

Whether you’re whipping up something in the kitchen or cutting up old credit cards, a strong, sharp blade is never overrated. That’s why, no matter what task is in front of you, this AnySharp knife-sharpener and smart scissors combo is there to make everything go as smoothly as possible.

The AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener boasts tungsten carbide technology, ensuring a long, extended life for just about any blade you use it on. And thanks to its innovative PowerGrip suction, the tool sticks to just about any flat surface, providing just the right amount of friction as you sharpen, keeping your hands safe from all of the action. And unlike other sharpeners out there, this gadget uses a polymer guiding top along with soft pressure to hone knives to the ideal angle without ever damaging them.

In addition to the pro knife sharpener, this set also includes the AnySharp 5-in-1 Scissors, ideal for use at home in the kitchen, at the office, or in your workshop. Designed to be easy to use for both righties or lefties, these scissors can cut through far more than paper or cardboard — they’re even tough enough to cut chicken bones! And thanks to their comfort grip handles, they’re incredibly comfortable to use, no matter how much force you apply to them.

Featured in Better Homes & Gardens, on Huntinglife.com, and more, both AnySharp gadgets included in the set are built to last and are incredibly durable, great for adding to your growing tool arsenal. In fact, both the scissors and the knife sharpener come with lifetime guarantees and are deemed eco-friendly. Even if you’ve never used gadgets like these before, AnySharp creates usable models that everyone can use, no matter their skill level.

For a limited time, you can get the AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener & Smart Scissors Set for $28.99 (reg. $39.99) with code SHARP11.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.