Toby Keith Releases Awesome ‘Happy Birthday America’ Song For The 4th Of July

Toby Keith has released a great new song about how awesome America is.

The country music superstar dropped "Happy Birthday America" for his fans Friday ahead of the 4th of July, and it's a song that will amp up your patriotic vibes.

If you only listen to one song today, I suggest making it this one. You can fire it up and give it a listen below.

It sure is nice to see that some celebrities aren’t afraid to publicly proclaim their love for America. I wish more people would follow Keith’s example.

This is a great country, and we should all be damn proud of that fact.

The woke mob hates America and the 4th of July. For them, it’s a day of national shame. For the rest of us, the 4th is a celebration of everything we love about America. Don’t let those idiots ruin our country’s great day. MY THOUGHTS: https://t.co/MtOGHWhBAx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2021

The United States of America is an amazing place, and it seems like a lot of people have forgotten that fact. Luckily, there are still people like me and Toby Keith out here willing to remind people of what the USA is all about.

Props to Toby Keith for giving us a great patriotic song to crank up this Sunday to celebrate America’s birthday!