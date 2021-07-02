Tom Allen Compares Expecting To Win Football Games To Being Pregnant

Indiana football coach Tom Allen recently had an all-time analogy.

Allen, who is coming off the best season the Hoosiers have had in decades, compared expecting to win football games to being pregnant while appearing on the “1 Star Recruits Podcast.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball)

I’m not making this up at all. Allen said that when you’re expecting a baby, you do “physical” things to prepare. For example, you get a room in the house ready.

Do yourself a favor and watch the video below. It’s awesome.

This analogy between being pregnant and belief/expectations of winning football games from #Indiana football @CoachAllenIU is the best thing you’ll hear all day! Due date for @IndianaFootball is Dec. 4th @LucasOilStadium – LET’S GO! More from Coach here: https://t.co/oAXiLYsvta pic.twitter.com/cOLTMUenCS — 1 Star Recruits Podcast (@1starrecruits) July 1, 2021

Tom Allen is seriously one of the most underrated guys in the sport. He’s a hell of a coach and he’s also a content machine when it comes to dropping great lines.

This is the guy who suffers injuries because he celebrates too hard on the field.

Think @CoachAllenIU loves football? Saturday’s #iufb celebration scar was modest compared to a black eye, lost teeth and root canal. pic.twitter.com/rNiLq68D6Y — The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) November 9, 2020

A few years ago, Indiana football was an absolute joke. The Hoosiers couldn’t compete with literally any competent team. Now, they’re on a major upward trajectory.

Man got wrecked by his own coach pic.twitter.com/nCMiOpJo48 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 7, 2020

With Tom Allen in charge, Indiana is definitely in safe hands.