Tom Allen Compares Expecting To Win Football Games To Being Pregnant

Indiana v Penn State

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Indiana football coach Tom Allen recently had an all-time analogy.

Allen, who is coming off the best season the Hoosiers have had in decades, compared expecting to win football games to being pregnant while appearing on the “1 Star Recruits Podcast.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

I’m not making this up at all. Allen said that when you’re expecting a baby, you do “physical” things to prepare. For example, you get a room in the house ready.

Do yourself a favor and watch the video below. It’s awesome.

Tom Allen is seriously one of the most underrated guys in the sport. He’s a hell of a coach and he’s also a content machine when it comes to dropping great lines.

This is the guy who suffers injuries because he celebrates too hard on the field.

A few years ago, Indiana football was an absolute joke. The Hoosiers couldn’t compete with literally any competent team. Now, they’re on a major upward trajectory.

With Tom Allen in charge, Indiana is definitely in safe hands.