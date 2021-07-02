Video Shows Human Smugglers Bringing Migrants Across The Rio Grande

A video from the border that was recorded Thursday night shows human smugglers bringing migrants across the Rio Grande River on rafts.

The beginning of the video shows approximately seven adult migrants, including several who had small children in their arms, sitting on the shore near the Rio Grande River in Roma, Texas. Border Patrol and the National Guard had caught the migrants and were waiting for other groups to arrive. Two rafts were still waiting on the Mexican side of the border to take people over. (RELATED: Border Patrol Rescues 6 Children From Sinking Raft)

The National Guard told the Daily Caller they had about 30 people cross over and were waiting for many more. Migrants coming across on rafts has been a daily occurrence in Roma and across the border in general. Many of the migrants said they were from Honduras. One 17-year-old who had crossed the border had a white wristband that said “arrivals” and had a number on it.

Around 1:30 a.m., coyotes began loading people into another raft in preparation to cross the border again. There were at least six people in the raft. When the raft made it, the migrants were apprehended by the National Guard.

The coyotes said they make around $100 per person, and added that President Joe Biden’s administration has made it much easier to smuggle people across the border.

The smuggling continued all night.