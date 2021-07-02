Employee Bear Hugs Deer That Gained Entry Into Walmart

Wild video has surfaced of an employee at Walmart reportedly tackling and then taking down a deer that somehow had gained entry into the store.

In video that surfaced online, we see what happened in Barboo, Wisconsin, where an employee had to be quick on her feet and ended up pinning a deer to the ground and holding it there after the animal had wandered into the store, Fox 10 Phoenix reported in a piece published Thursday.

WATCH:

The wild clip shows what happened right after the employee had managed to wrangle the deer on the floor and restrain it.

In the video, it is clear the animal struggled to break free of her hold several times. But the employee bear hugged it and managed to keep the deer right there.

The outlet noted, the deer was later "safely" released outside the store. Luckily, no one was injured during the whole crazy ordeal, local media outlets reported.