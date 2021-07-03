The Heisman Trust Releases Cowardly Statement About Reggie Bush Getting His Trophy Back

The Heisman Trust should be embarrassed by its statement about Reggie Bush getting his trophy back.

Bush lost his Heisman after allegedly taking illegal benefits while at USC, and the NCAA has pretty much erased him from the history books. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now that athletes are allowed to profit, there is a huge push to get Bush his trophy back, which should never have been taken away in the first place.

Unfortunately, it turns out that the Heisman Trust doesn’t have a spine or the guts necessary for the fight ahead.

Statement from the Heisman Trophy Trusthttps://t.co/KeKIBB0NqN — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) July 2, 2021

In a statement released Friday, the trust said the following in part:

Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy. Should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s 2005 status, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family.

As pointed out by Jay Bilas, this Heisman Trust doesn’t need to wait for the NCAA to do anything. This is a cowardly statement and everyone involved should be ashamed.

The NCAA needs to reinstate Reggie Bush and all records vacated over amateurism. NOW. The NCAA has been violating federal antitrust law for decades, and must admit it and reinstate ALL such records. BTW, Heisman Trust…you don’t need the NCAA’s say so…give Bush his trophy back. https://t.co/axc8RpsvLj — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 2, 2021

Give Reggie Bush his damn Heisman Trophy back and be done with it. Every day that passes without Bush getting his trophy back is a stain on the world of college football.

He didn’t cheat on the field, and there’s no reason for him to not have the Heisman. He dominated while at USC and to pretend otherwise is laughable.

If there’s any justice in this world, Bush will get his Heisman back. Not giving it to him is a joke and a slap in the face to everything great about college football. Do the right thing!