Netflix Is Releasing A New Series About UFOs

Netflix’s new series “Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified” looks like it’s going to be a fun time.

The plot of the series, according to the trailer's description, is, "Original factual television series featuring the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with and cover-ups of, extraterrestrial presence on Earth."

You can watch the trailer below. It looks pretty fascinating.

As everyone knows, UFOs are all over the news these days. They’re incredibly popular, and I don’t think that’s going to change at any point in the near future.

I mean, why wouldn’t people be talking about it? The government’s report on UFOs admitted that there have been several sightings with no known explanation.

If that doesn’t make you interested, I don’t know what ever will.

The US Government Just Released A Report On UFOs — Why Are They So Spooked? https://t.co/SrPJKA84e5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2021

Now, Netflix is bringing fans a new series breaking down the evidence that we have on the table in front of us.

Judging from the trailer, it looks like we’re for a fun time as we continue to research what’s up in the sky.

REPORT: The United States Government Can’t ‘Definitively Rule Out’ That UFOs ‘Might Be Alien Spacecraft’ https://t.co/DteGODXZKA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2021

You can catch “Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified” starting August 3 on Netflix!