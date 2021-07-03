Police Hope Novelty Key Ring Of Semi-Naked Man Will Crack 25 Year Cold Case Murder In Scotland

Shona Stevens was murdered near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, in November 1994, The Independent reported. She was taken to the hospital with significant head injuries and died there three days later. The toy key ring was found at the scene of the crime.

The case has gone unsolved for over 27 years. It was found during the initial investigation in 1994 but was not added to previous appeals, BBC reported. (RELATED: Man Charged For Murder Nearly 44 Years After He Allegedly Killed His Wife)

The key ring is a figure of a plump, semi-naked man who is wearing a red sports coat, blue tie, black shoes and no undergarments. Police believe it potentially belonged to Stevens’ murderer.