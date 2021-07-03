Video Shows Latest Attack In Surge Of Violence Against LA Homeless

During a surge in violence among the LA homeless population, a video posted online Friday shows a man and woman attacking a homeless man as people walk by without stepping in to help, according to Fox News.

The video shows the assailant repeatedly punch and kick a homeless man sitting on the ground. A woman is seen standing next to the attacker, and at one point joins in on the beating, while people walk by in the background without intervening. It is unclear why the man and woman began the attack.

Videos showing violent incidents involving homeless people in Los Angeles have become increasingly common online, Fox News reported. In a similar video, a man is shown being taken into custody by police before being put on a stretcher.

“This guy was having a mental health episode and he basically assaulted me and battered me on the beach,” said the victim in an interview, according to Fox News. “It was more upsetting than serious until he broke my fishing rod and I was like ‘Well, now he does have a weapon.’”

Tent encampments that shelter homeless people have become more common on the beaches, causing concern for residents, business owners, and local law enforcement, according to Fox News.

Data released at the end of May shows a 132% increase in assaults committed by homeless people and a 126% increase in violent incidents in which the victim was homeless, according to Fox News.

There was also a 1,100% increase in robberies in which the victim was homeless and a 160% increase in which robbery suspects were homeless, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Protestors At Homeless Encampment Throw ‘Rocks, Bottles, And Smoke Bombs’ At Los Angeles Police)

In June, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva asked county officials to declare a state of emergency due to the increased crime within the homeless community, Fox News reported.

The Los Angeles City Council voted to implement new rules legislating where homeless people can camp. By Thursday, 74 people were forced to move into housing as part of an effort to clear the beach encampments, according to Fox News.