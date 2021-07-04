On The Fourth Of July, Let’s Take A Moment To Be Grateful For America

Today is the Fourth of July, and there’s literally no better time to remember the greatness of America.

Despite the fact that lots of people these days want you to be ashamed of being American and the woke mob wants to distort our history, we must remember what this country is all about. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The U.S. has been a force for good in this world, and that’s not up for debate. Not only is the USA a force for good, but we’re by far and away the greatest thing that has ever happened to this planet. Anyone who disagrees should pick up a history book.

When the world needed to defeat the Nazis and liberate Europe, who was sent? Americans. All we asked for in return was land to bury our dead. Who was sent when it was time to crush the Japanese empire and end their evil forever? Americans. When the Twin Towers fell on 9/11, who was sent to fight terror around the globe? Americans.

Who took to space to go where no man had ever gone before as we explored the moon? Americans. Who built the most technologically advanced economy and society in the history of the world? Americans. Who defeated the Soviet Union in the greatest hockey game ever played? Americans. Who has the best college football and is undefeated in the Super Bowl? America.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

When the world desperately needs help and cries out for assistance, who is always the first in line to help? Americans.

This country has been a beacon of hope, prosperity, freedom and peace ever since we decided that it was time to give the British the middle finger. In the centuries that followed, time and time again, the USA has stood out above the rest.

In this country, you can be born into extreme poverty and still die rich. I know several people who had nothing as children during the great depression and they will die with more money than they could spend in a dozen lifetimes.

That doesn’t happen elsewhere. That’s unique to this glorious country that we all call home.

When the coronavirus pandemic hammered the country, what did Americans do? We stepped up and helped each other the best we could. We lent a helping hand to the less fortunate. For example, my coworkers, friends and I pooled together several thousand dollars to help people struggling and out of work in rural America.

When push comes to shove, Americans always have each other’s backs.

The @DailyCaller staff, some friends and family members came together and raised a bunch of money for a local food pantry in rural Wisconsin. Today, we dropped off as much food as we could carry and donated the rest in cash. Please help those in need this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/B3mXjkpD7m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2020

This is the U.S., and today is Independence Day. No matter what idiots try to tell you, this country is an amazing place that must be defended at all costs. God bless and have yourself an incredible Fourth of July.