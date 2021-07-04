Celebrate The Fourth Of July With The Miracle On Ice

It’s the Fourth of July, and that means it’s a great time to remember the Miracle on Ice.

The Miracle on Ice is the greatest moment in American sports history, and there’s not a close second to us beating the Soviet Union. In 1980 on a fateful night during the winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, a group of scrappy and young hockey players wearing the red, white and blue shocked the world when we upset the greatest hockey juggernaut the world had ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My dad called me and said, “Just got done watching Miracle. We won again.” Hell yes, we won again. pic.twitter.com/nzRFUoL7gE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2020

Led by Herb Brooks, the USA won 4-3 over Vladislav Tretiak, Boris Mikhailov and the rest of the communists wearing red. The next game, we beat Finland to take home the gold. Damn, I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.

If there’s one historical moment that we should all take great pride in today, there’s no doubt that it’s the Miracle on Ice.

When the world counted us out, we proved them all wrong.

I hope this article got you all amped up for a great day because that’s what the Fourth of July is all about.

P.S.: Here is my version of the famous speech from “Miracle.” Crack open a cold one and enjoy!