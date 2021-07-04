Editorial

Celebrate The Fourth Of July With These Legendary War Films

Band of Brothers (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube HBO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDBUooZQzgA)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It’s the Fourth of July, and I have the perfect way for everyone to celebrate.

This day is all about celebrating America, honoring the outstanding legacy of the country we all call home, drinking a few cold beers with our friends, eating some good food and never apologizing for our over-the-top patriotism. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

You know what makes you feel super patriotic and ready to run through a wall? Scenes from the best war movies ever made.

Do yourself a favor and watch them all!

Well, I certainly hope you’re now ready to conquer the day ahead of us. Remember, if you don’t have a beer on your hand on the Fourth of July, then you’re more or less endorsing communism.

Don’t be that guy!

Enjoy the day and have a ton of fun!