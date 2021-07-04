Celebrate The Fourth Of July With These Legendary War Films

It’s the Fourth of July, and I have the perfect way for everyone to celebrate.

This day is all about celebrating America, honoring the outstanding legacy of the country we all call home, drinking a few cold beers with our friends, eating some good food and never apologizing for our over-the-top patriotism. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Doctor gave my liver a clean bill of health (jury is still out on my mental health) just in time for the 4th of July. Who is ready to drink some beers to support the troops and celebrate America’s birthday? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 2, 2020

You know what makes you feel super patriotic and ready to run through a wall? Scenes from the best war movies ever made.

Do yourself a favor and watch them all!

Well, I certainly hope you’re now ready to conquer the day ahead of us. Remember, if you don’t have a beer on your hand on the Fourth of July, then you’re more or less endorsing communism.

Don’t be that guy!

Here Is My Official Guide On How To Celebrate The 4th Of July. You’ll Need At Least One AR-15, A Lot Of Alcohol And A Few Other Things. Read It Here: https://t.co/8RddmY9Lo7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2019

Enjoy the day and have a ton of fun!