The Milwaukee Bucks Make The NBA Finals After Beating The Hawks In Six Games

The Milwaukee Bucks have punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in game six 118-107 Saturday night, and they’ll now play the Phoenix Suns for the championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

This might surprise a lot of you, but I actually don’t care at all about the Milwaukee Bucks. I don’t care one bit.

I grew up a Detroit Pistons fan, and that’s the only NBA team that I’ll ever support. In fact, I was such a diehard fan back in the day that I had a Darko Milicic jersey, which was recently stolen.

I had my vintage 2003 Detroit Pistons Darko Milicic jersey shipped to me from Wisconsin for a special event next weekend, and some criminal stole it off my frontsteps. My opinion on the death penalty has officially changed. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 2, 2021

So, while I don’t care about the Bucks, I am excited to actually see an NBA Finals involving two teams that aren’t historically any good.

The Bucks and Suns aren’t used to a ton of success, and now both are four wins away from a title. That makes this a lot more fun than LeBron James or Kevin Durant returning to the Finals.

Having said that, without Giannis on the court, the Bucks might be in big trouble against Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns.

Booker is an absolute dog and he’s going to be a huge problem for Milwaukee to handle.

You can catch game one Tuesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC.