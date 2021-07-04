‘Only White Men’: Maxine Waters Goes On Anti-America Rant On July Fourth

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters went on an anti-America Twitter rant Sunday.

In one tweet, Waters attacked the Declaration of Independence and questioned its words and meaning.

“July 4th … & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal,” Waters tweeted. “Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!” (RELATED: ‘I Am Nonviolent’: Maxine Waters Defends Call For Protesters To ‘Get More Confrontational’)

July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021

Waters also appeared to suggest America is a racist country. She mentioned voter reform laws and she brought up the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, and Tamir Rice.

Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet:

– 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws

– Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act

– George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021

Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush also took to Twitter to echo Waters’ sentiments about July Fourth being a racist holiday. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Some people spoke out about the anti-American sentiment in the tweets of the U.S. reps. Actor Dean Cain called such tweets divisive and said they do nothing to help Americans.

Support this person at your own peril. Dangerous , divisive rhetoric that does nothing to help the USA ???????? or its citizens. https://t.co/ECaMusZv5f — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 4, 2021

“Support this person at your own peril,” Cain tweeted. “Dangerous, divisive rhetoric that does nothing to help the USA ???????? or its citizens.”