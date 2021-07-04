‘Get It Done’: Trump’s White House Doctor Calls For Biden To Undergo Cognitive Test

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who is also a former White House physician, called for President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test Saturday, according to Fox News.

“The far left and the mainstream media were demanding that be the new standard for anybody who’s going to lead our country and be our commander-in-chief and our head of state,” Jackson said, according to Fox News.

“I’m just saying I agree with them at this point — we need to get it done,” Trump’s former White House physician added.

When I was President Trump’s White House physician, the media ATTACKED him because they falsely claimed the cognitive exam he ACED was “too easy.” Well, if it’s SO EASY like the media said, why won’t Biden take the same test and release the results? Cognitively impaired! pic.twitter.com/OrNjtxbib2 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 30, 2021

Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama took the cognitive exam at the beginning of their second year in office, according to Fox News.

Jackson, who gave the test to Trump, said it is not an IQ test, but a test for age-related problems such as dementia or cognitive decline, Fox News reported. (RELATED: 20% Of Likely Democratic Voters Believe Biden Is Suffering From Dementia: Poll)

“I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” Jackson said, according to Fox News. He added, “You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening.”

The former White House physician referred to a number of instances where Biden appeared to him “confused,” Fox News reported.

In June, the White House announced that Biden would take a physical exam later this year. Jackson pointed out that his administration did not indicate whether or not the cognitive exam will be done during the health screening, Fox News reported.

“I’m just asking them: when you do the physical exam include the cognitive assessment?” he said, according to Fox News. “As far as I’m concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same.”