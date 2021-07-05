Two Boys Charged After Fatally Shooting 62-Year-Old Man

Two young boys were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 62-year-old Danny Andrew Smith near Westminster, South Carolina, on June 23, an ABC affiliate reported Monday.

Smith was shot while cutting down brush using a tractor, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said, according to ABC 6. Smith sustained one gunshot wound to the back, though investigators charged both an 8-year-old and 9-year-old boy since they both allegedly fired at Smith.

“After a consultation with the Solicitor’s Office, and based on the evidence obtained in our ongoing investigation, we believe that both juvenile males discharged a firearm in a reckless manner in the direction of Mr. Smith who was bush hogging on some family property,” Crenshaw said in a statement.

“At this time, it is still undetermined which shot ultimately struck and killed Mr. Smith,” Crenshaw added. “However, based upon South Carolina law, the hand of one is the hand of all and that is why Family Court has been petitioned in regards to charging both juveniles with Involuntary Manslaughter.”

#BREAKING: The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is filing a petition in Family Court in reference to charging an 8 year old and a 9 year old with Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the shooting death last week of 62 year old Danny Andrew Smith. — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) July 2, 2021

The boys will stay with their parents since they are too young to remain in custody at a juvenile jail, according to the Sheriff’s office. The .22 caliber rifle used to kill Smith is in the custody of the Sheriff’s deputies.

“The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and due to that fact, no information will be released that will identify the juveniles in this case,” the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. (RELATED: Deputy Fired For Not Turning On Body Cam Before Fatally Shooting Teenager)

“At this time, no information about motive or where the firearm was obtained will be released due to the ongoing investigation and any additional details will be released as conditions and developments warrant,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

Smith’s wife found his body in the driver’s seat of the tractor after it rolled into the woods and hit a tree, according to the Sheriff’s office.

