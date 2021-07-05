Texas Gov. Abbott Virtually Tied With Matthew McConaughey In Hypothetical Matchup: POLL

A new poll shows Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott effectively tied with actor Matthew McConaughey in a hypothetical match-up for the Texas governorship.

A poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas-Tyler between June 22-29 found that 39% of registered Texas voters would support Abbott, while 38% would support McConaughey. Since the poll of 1,090 Texans had a margin of error of 3%, the two candidates are effectively tied.

Gov. Greg Abbott trailed potential challenger Matthew McConaughey by 12 pts in April, but a new @dallasnews/@UTTyler poll shows Abbott now has a slight-but not statistically significant-lead over the actor in a hypothetical matchup for #TxGov in 2022. 1/3

The numbers are good news for Abbott, who trailed McConaughey by 12 percentage points in an April poll conducted by the Morning News and UT-Tyler. McConaughey has not declared his candidacy for the 2022 race, but confirmed in March reports that he is considering a run.

A moderate, McConaughey has expressed criticism of the “illiberal left,” including fellow actors, who “absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant towards the other 50%.” He slammed cancel culture and defunding the police during an October 2020 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

McConaughey also criticized Abbott’s decision to lift Texas’ statewide mask mandate in March. (RELATED: Texas COVID Cases, Deaths Plummet After Gov. Abbott Repeals Mask Mandate)

Abbott is considered by some commentators to be a dark-horse presidential candidate for 2024, although he is currently facing a primary challenge for the governorship from Allen West, the former Florida congressman and Texas Republican Party chair.

The poll also showed Abbott up 12 percentage points in a hypothetical matchup against failed Senate and presidential candidate and former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.