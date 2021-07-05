8th Suspect Arrested In Mexico After Georgia Mom’s Death

An eighth suspect was arrested in relation to the death of a Georgia taxi driver and married mother in April, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a press release Saturday.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on June 26 in Durango, Mexico, GBI said in a press release. Police said Rodriguez has been transferred to a facility in California and is pending extradition to Georgia to face murder charges.

Rossana Delgado, 37, was found dead four days after she was reported missing on April 20 after her husband traced her phone’s signal to the area, according to the GBI press release. She was a resident of Bethlehem, Georgia, which is about 90 miles from a home where police said they found her body.

Police said Delgado worked as a taxi driver in Atlanta and was a mother of two children, Fox News reported. Her husband claimed that he last spoke with her on April 16 before she picked up a passenger. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Immigrant Arrested While Driving Wife To Hospital Is Wanted For Murder In Mexico)

Law enforcement is also looking for suspects Mario Juarez, Carolina Ramirez and Maria Chavez, according to the press release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

