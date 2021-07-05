Report: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Make Things Official And Tie The Knot

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly finally made things official after reports surfaced that the two tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.

The 45-year-old country singer and Stefani reportedly celebrated their love at a wedding ceremony Saturday on Shelton’s ranch where he reportedly had a chapel built for the big day, Page Six reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

The outlet shared exclusive pictures from the special day, showing friends and family dressed up for the festivities and carrying presents into the building. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married during intimate ceremony https://t.co/RFbQMvYBmV pic.twitter.com/nd9M2LLHOR — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2021

People magazine reported it has also confirmed the two “Voice” stars are officially married eight months after they shared with the world they were engaged.

In the months leading up to the wedding, sources shared with the outlet the couple was “ready to get married.”

“They don’t want a huge wedding,” the source shared. “They want their family and close friends to attend and that’s it.”

In October, the 51-year-old singer got everyone’s attention when she posted Shelton had asked her to marry him. The two had been dating for years after first meeting on “The Voice” as judges.

She captioned her sweet picture of the to kissing, “Yes please,” along with showing off her engagement ring.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.” Shelton added in his social media post about popping the question. “I love you. I heard a YES!”