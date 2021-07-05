Brian Scalabrine Explains The Absurd Talent Gap Between NBA Players And Regular Basketball Players

Brian Scalabrine recently broke down the talent gap between NBA players and the rest of the world.

Scalabrine, who spent more than a decade in the NBA, went viral a few years ago because he absolutely dusted some random dudes who thought they were good enough to beat a pro benchwarmer.

During a recent appearance on Duncan Robinson’s podcast, Scalabrine explained how fast NBA players have to process information on the court and why that’s such an unreal advantage compared to regular guys in a gym.

Watch him break it all down below.

It blows my mind that there are people out there who actually think they can beat NBA players in pick-up games. It’s laughable.

Set aside the insane athletic differences between NBA players and the guys at the YMCA, and the pros will still crush anyone.

As Scalabrine pointed out, he knows what a guy is doing before the player even really does it. That comes with years and years of repetition against the best talent on the planet.

I know a lot of guys who were really good basketball players. I’m talking about great D1 players, guys who made a bunch of money overseas and guys who played in the NBA.

The talent gap between a D1 star and a guy in the NBA is still massive. Now, think about what it would be like if an average NBA player rolled down to the local gym.

It’d be a bloodbath.

If you think you can beat an NBA player, then you’re just delusional. It’s that simple.