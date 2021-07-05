Chaos Erupts At Airport After Woman Exits Through Security Checkpoint

Chaos erupted after a woman allegedly exited through a security checkpoint Monday at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal C.

After the woman, now in custody, breached security at 10:30 a.m., police responded and deemed the situation under control, NBC 4 reported. Even though there was not a bomb threat or shooting, ticketed passengers ran from the disturbance and exited the terminal.

It’s not clear if the woman deliberately accessed the security door, or if it was a mistake. (RELATED: Former Hong Kong Journalist Arrested At Airport: REPORT)

“Earlier, a passenger exited through a security door, PAPD responded, and the incident is under control,” Newark Liberty International Airport’s security team tweeted at 10:37 a.m.

“Passengers who left the terminal from the earlier security event many now return to the terminal. Airport operations are normal at this time,” Newark Liberty International Airport’s security team tweeted, at 10:55 a.m.

At 11:25 a.m., after responding to multiple Twitter users asking about the situation, the security team tweeted, “Hi. The earlier security event has been resolved, and you can return to the terminal. Airport operations are normal at this time.”

The woman was transferred to University Hospital for evaluation, according to NBC 4.