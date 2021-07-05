Charles Barkley Calls His Boss A ‘Cougar’ On Live TV

Charles Barkley recently had a line for the ages.

While working “Inside the NBA” Saturday night, Barkley called his boss Tara August a cougar on live TV, and he did it in hysterical fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That’s something you don’t see often, a cougar that’s not in the wild,” Barkley said with a huge smile on his face when August was shown on camera.

Charles Barkley “That’s something you don’t see often… a cougar that’s not in the wild” pic.twitter.com/dnQXSogDDy — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 4, 2021

Is Charles Barkley hilarious or is Charles Barkley hilarious? The answer is an overwhelming yes. He just doesn’t care or have any kind of filter.

If there’s something he wants to say, he’s just going to say it. Despite the fact that his bosses are trying to clamp down on him, he’s still hilarious.

Charles Barkley on Cancel Culture pic.twitter.com/tf8iBNLZon — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) June 15, 2021

The world really does need more people like Barkley. He’s universally loved, and the main reason why is because he’s incredibly authentic.

We live in a world that lacks authenticity and anyone who says otherwise is lying. Charles Barkley is as real as they come, and that’s why he has so many fans.

Charles Barkley says his bosses won’t let him talk about San Antonio and their “big ole women” anymore on Inside The NBA pic.twitter.com/jfxfIgK6mZ — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) June 15, 2021

Never change, Charles! Never change!