Richard Donner, Legendary Director Of ‘Superman,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ Dies

Legendary film director Richard Donner died Monday at the age of 91, Deadline reported.

Donner was the director of several major films, including the 1978 “Superman” starring Christopher Reeves, “The Goonies,” and “Lethal Weapon.” He also directed episodes of “The Rifleman,” “The Twilight Zone,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Gilligan’s Island” and “Perry Mason,” according to the report.

Richard Donner Dies: ‘Superman’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ And ‘The Goonies’ Director Was 91 https://t.co/vEW0tR0Jwg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 5, 2021

His wife, Lauren Schuler Donner, and business manager confirmed his passing, but no cause of death was provided. Donner and his wife were producers of the X-Men franchise, and the late director worked with Hugh Jackman to produce “Logan,” Dateline reported.

Fellow director Steven Spielberg released a statement through his Amblin Enterintamnet company saying Donner was “so gifted across so many genres.” “He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always,” Speilberg wrote.

Steven Spielberg reflects on the passing of Richard Donner, friend, and beloved director of THE GOONIES for Amblin Entertainment, who passed away today at 91.#RichardDonner #TheGoonies pic.twitter.com/6KSmKvWqVI — Amblin (@amblin) July 5, 2021

Sean Astin, who played Mikey in “The Goonies,” paid tribute to Bonner, saying the director was “so much fun.” (RELATED: Fox Is Making A Show About Re-Enacting ‘The Goonies’)

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared. – Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

Mel Gibson, who played Martin Riggs in “Lethal Weapon,” told Deadline that Donner was “magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him.”

“Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility, referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’”

“He left his ego at the door and required that of others. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.”