Shocking Video Shows Fireworks Detonation Gone Wrong

A truck carrying explosive devices blew up at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Ocean City, Maryland, Fox News reported.

Footage showed smoke shooting up from the beach and fireworks exploding in a wreck, while bystanders on a boardwalk watch and record the explosion, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Fireworks Explode Right Next To A Man In Terrifying Video)

No fireworks in Ocean city MD tonight…. pic.twitter.com/i0QHU7Sk96 — natalie (@natasaurus08) July 4, 2021

“Firefighters arrived to find that no vehicle was on fire; however, there was an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach for the town’s fireworks show,” police said, according to Fox News.

An employee from the fireworks company was injured but refused to go to the hospital, Fox 5 DC reported. The person was reportedly preparing the fireworks for Ocean City’s Sunday night show on the Dorchester Street beachfront when the accident happened.

As a result of the explosion, Ocean City officials canceled Sunday night’s fireworks “due to an abundance of caution” following the morning’s explosion, according to Fox 5 DC.

Officials reportedly urge professionals and amateur fireworks lovers to use caution when igniting fireworks. Washington, D.C. and Virginia restrict some types of fireworks, while all fireworks are illegal in Maryland unless part of a permitted public display, according to Fox 5 DC.