Hundreds Of People Shot Across America Over Fourth Of July Weekend

184 people were killed by guns and 464 injured over the Fourth of July weekend across the United States, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.

The data shows that in Chicago, 13 people were killed and 64 people were injured. The most shooting attempts occurred in Chicago – 51 of the 490 incidents. In Baltimore, three people died and six people were injured, while in New York, seven people died and 40 people were injured.

Bail reform that began in 2019 has led to an uptick in crime, according to National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi.

“People are out on multiple felony bonds, shooting another person and getting out again. When there’s no consequence with actions, you’ll see an uptick in crime,” Gamaldi previously told The Daily Caller.