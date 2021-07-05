Senior Official At San Francisco DA’s Office Reportedly Tries To Dismiss Crime Surge In The City

A senior official at the San Francisco District Attorney’s office reportedly drew parallels Sunday between the public’s concerns over crime surge and white supremacy, according to Fox News.

Kate Chatfield, a senior director in District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office, wrote the tweet reportedly in an attempt to dismiss the ongoing spike in crimes in the city. Following a Twitter backlash, Chatfield made her Twitter account private, Fox News reported.

The tweet came in response to a resident complaining about the crime in San Francisco.

“Every single one of my friends right now is considering leaving SF,” the resident of San Francisco tweeted. “My friends are scared for their children, and their husbands are scared for their wives.” (RELATED: POLL: 76% Of San Francisco Residents Want More Police In High-Crime Neighborhoods)

First time being trolled by a San Francisco public official. (Kate is a Senior Director at the SF DA’s office.) Guess something I’m saying is hitting a nerve. pic.twitter.com/Vu7a2MR0rZ — Michelle Tandler ???? (@michelletandler) July 5, 2021

“‘Husbands are scared for their wives’ — your reminder that the ‘crime surge’ crowd shares the same ideology as The Birth of a Nation,” Chatfield reportedly retorted, referring to a 1915 white supremacist movie.

In 2020, San Francisco saw a 52% increase in burglary, around a 40% increase in arson and a nearly 37% uptick in vehicle thefts, statistical comparisons to 2019 from the San Francisco Police Department show.