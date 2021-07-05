Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates The 4th Of July On A Motorized Surfboard With The American Flag And John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’

Mark Zuckerberg had himself a day Sunday celebrating the 4th of July.

The Facebook founder shared a video of himself riding a motorized surfboard to John Denver’s hit song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and he was waving around the American flag. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the epic video below.

This might be the coolest thing that Zuckerberg has ever done. Whenever you find yourself carrying the American flag on a motorized surfboard, you know that you’ve done something right.

That’s what America and the 4th of July are all about. In terms of what represents the USA, good luck finding a better song than “Country Roads.”

The classic song from John Denver is a top-five all-time song, and it was the perfect selection for Zuckerberg’s video.

We need as many videos of famous people celebrating the 4th of July as possible. Every single one is a reminder that some people still love this country.

It’s a day to celebrate our greatness, and we shouldn’t take it for granted.

I’m proud to work for a company that is unapologetically pro-America. The USA is the greatest thing to happen to the world, and I will never apologize for my love of this country. Undefeated in World Wars, Super Bowls and moon landings. USA! USA! USA! https://t.co/zdODxVt9Nc pic.twitter.com/isiYX8vfR9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2021

Props to Zuckerberg for having one of the best 4th of July celebrations that we’ve seen in 2021.