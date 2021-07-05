Matthew McConaughey Releases Awesome 4th Of July Video

Matthew McConaughey released an outstanding video Sunday for the 4th of July.

The "True Detective" superstar posted an Instagram video explaining why America is awesome and the importance of continuing to grow and evolve as a nation.

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

Leave it to McConaughey to drop a great 4th of July video. The dude knows how to move the needle and when he speaks, you better listen.

He’s not afraid to admit that he loves America, and you’ll always see me applaud anyone like that.

happy 244th birthday America pic.twitter.com/S9R469Wot4 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2020

Given how many idiots out there want you to be ashamed of the USA, we need as many people as possible standing up and singing the praises of America.

Seeing as how McConaughey is one of the most famous people on the planet, you won’t find many better people to speak up on behalf of the USA.

I’m proud to work for a company that is unapologetically pro-America. The USA is the greatest thing to happen to the world, and I will never apologize for my love of this country. Undefeated in World Wars, Super Bowls and moon landings. USA! USA! USA! https://t.co/zdODxVt9Nc pic.twitter.com/isiYX8vfR9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2021

Props to McConaughey for keeping it real as always.