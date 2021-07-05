Editorial

Matthew McConaughey Releases Awesome 4th Of July Video

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Matthew McConaughey released an outstanding video Sunday for the 4th of July.

The “True Detective” superstar posted an Instagram video explaining why America is awesome and the importance of continuing to grow and evolve as a nation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty great.

Leave it to McConaughey to drop a great 4th of July video. The dude knows how to move the needle and when he speaks, you better listen.

He’s not afraid to admit that he loves America, and you’ll always see me applaud anyone like that.

Given how many idiots out there want you to be ashamed of the USA, we need as many people as possible standing up and singing the praises of America.

Seeing as how McConaughey is one of the most famous people on the planet, you won’t find many better people to speak up on behalf of the USA.

Props to McConaughey for keeping it real as always.