Hate For America Has Never Been Higher With Some Of The Most Powerful People

Legacy media and elected officials displayed their hatred Sunday for America on the Fourth of July.

A slew of articles slamming the Fourth of July and various aspects of American culture and heritage were published during the holiday and the days leading up to it.

The Washington Post published an opinion article claiming that the “Statue of Liberty has never quite measured up.” Art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott argued that the statue is “ambiguous and ambivalent” and “a symbol of hypocrisy or unfulfilled promises.” He said that the statue faces outward as a welcome sign to European immigrants, but argued that these immigrants were seen as superior to black Americans.

In their annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, NPR declared that the document reads differently following the nationwide protests during the summer of 2020. The outlet wrote that the Declaration of Independence is “a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

The New York Times wrote a piece about how the American flag is now divisive for some people given that supporters of former President Donald Trump waved it “fervently.” The article described the flag as something that was “once a unifying symbol” but is “now alienating to some.” (RELATED: The New York Times Defends Mara Gay’s Comments About American Flag And White Trump Supporters)

“Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the Times said.

“Are you ambivalent about celebrating July 4?” USA Today’s headline read. “You’re not alone.” The article quoted Fordham University critical race theory law professor Tanya K. Hernández, who said that minorities are hesitant to participate in Fourth of July festivities.

“Independence Day doesn’t ring true for all Americans who have felt unwelcome in the U.S. or jaded by its politics,” the article said. It also quoted the CEO of cognitive behavioral therapy treatment centers Light on Anxiety, Debra Kissen, who suggested “making room for social justice.” The article also encouraged people who were apathetic about the Fourth to “write down your feelings.”

Moreover, National Geographic insinuated that firework celebrations are racist.

“Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations,” the outlet said.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters dragged the Declaration of Independence on Twitter.

“July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men?” Waters said. “Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!”

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush complained that the U.S. was on “stolen land” and that “black people still aren’t free.” (RELATED: Poll: 64% Of Young Adults Are Not Proud To Be American)

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.,” the congresswoman said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”